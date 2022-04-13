iCreditWorks Announces the Addition of the TrueZERO% Installment Loan to Its Broad Point-Of-Sale Product Suite

The TrueZERO% installment loan offered through the iCreditWorks* Platform expands its broad offering of loan products to include a 12-month, true 0% APR program.

ISELIN, N.J., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCreditWorks, one of the fastest-growing FinTech platforms in the United States, announced today the addition of TrueZERO% to its broad Point-Of-Sale suite of financing products. This installment loan product has a 0% annual interest rate; the principal loan balance is divided into 12 monthly installment payments. The TrueZERO% installment loan product is available to qualified applicants through the iCreditWorks native mobile App and in-office iCreditWorksPRO Tablet.

"Today's consumers demand simple, responsible, and transparent loan products," says Stephen E. Sweeney, Chairman and Founder of iCreditWorks. "Many deferred interest products are misunderstood by consumers and we're determined to provide a better financing experience. The TrueZERO% is a transparent, 0% interest installment product that sets the new standard in consumer lending."

Providing consumers with a clear path to repayment, the TrueZERO% installment loan is unique in a marketplace where deferred interest loan products and revolvers are prevalent. By selecting a TrueZERO% installment loan, a consumer's principal loan balance is simply divided into 12 equal monthly installment payments with no interest accrual.

"TrueZERO% represents the continued expansion of Point-Of-Sale products offered through the iCreditWorks Platform," says Cristian Mandachescu, Chief Risk Officer. "We are committed to empowering consumers to say 'YES' to their treatment, offering access to a suite of installment loan products that helps each find an ideal, affordable financing option."

The TrueZERO% installment loan product will be offered through all healthcare providers participating in the iCreditWorks Credit Program. TrueZERO% represents the newest addition to the loan products offered through iCreditWorks, which also includes Standard Installment Loans and "No-Interest" Incentive Loans up to $20,000. iCreditWorks believes in responsible lending and only offering access to affordable financing options that allow consumers to pay for the care they deserve.

*All loans issued by WebBank, Member FDIC.

About iCreditWorks

iCreditWorks leverages innovative technology and mobility to deliver an omnichannel platform experience that provides access to a broad suite of "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) financing products, empowering consumers to take control of their financing. The first-of-its-kind iCreditWorks native mobile App delivers a simple, seamless, and secure financing experience that redefines the consumer journey.

To learn more about the Company, please visit www.icreditworks.com .

