iCRYO Announces Details of Inaugural Elevate Conference

Recovery and Wellness Franchise to Host 4-Day Event Featuring Expert Guest Speakers and Educational Opportunities for Franchisees

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand, has announced the details of their 1st Annual Elevate Conference, happening September 22-25, 2022 at the South Shore Harbour Resort and Conference center in League City, TX. The event is open to all franchisees, area developers, stakeholders, and corporate team members.

Building on their continued growth of locations and development across North America, expanded service offerings, and the company's record for most locations opening their doors in a year, Elevate will be an opportunity for individuals to learn about what's next on the horizon for iCRYO, learn more about business tactics, and hear prominent speakers share their thoughts about the future of health and wellness.

"The 1st Annual Elevate Conference is going to be an action-packed weekend filled with team-building activities and educational opportunities," stated Kyle Jones, COO and Co-founder of iCRYO. "Due to our recent growth and the promising success of iCRYO, I am determined to keep the momentum going, and Elevate is the perfect way to do just that. I am expecting this event to set the stage for the many years to come."

Over the 4-day event, Elevate will host around 250 franchisees and attendees. The event will feature guest speakers from former NFL players to health & fitness experts, including Brooke Adams, Paige Hathaway, Steve Weatherford, Rachel Scheer, Adam Fichman, Christine Forsythe, Nikki Leigh, and Miesha Tate. Featured sponsors include TheraLight, OxyHealth LLC, CryoskinUS, Zenoti, Rapid Reboot, CryoBuilt, Ice Shaker™ and Society of Progressive Medical Training. Also included at Elevate will be the 1st Annual iCRYO Golf Classic, a Black Tie Awards Gala, a Casino Night Theme Party, and much more.

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for Cryotherapy nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional Cryotherapy franchise that offers Cryotherapy and a hybrid of other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for Cryotherapy business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, iCRYO has the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe Cryotherapy across the globe. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of their team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

