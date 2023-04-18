iCRYO Announces Impressive Q1 with Record-Breaking Same-Store-Sales Alongside 12 Franchise Signings

The Premium Health Care Franchise Heads into Annual Franchisee C.A.M.P. with Strong Performance & Aggressive Expansion

HOUSTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand, announces an impressive start to 2023. Q1 set new records as the brand achieved its highest average unit volume (AUV) quarter in company history, alongside the signing of 12 new franchise agreements across Arizona, Georgia, South Carolina, and Texas.

This news comes on the heels of iCRYO's upcoming annual franchisee conference, aptly titled C.A.M.P – Collaborate, Align, Master, and Party. The event will take place in Las Vegas at Resort World Hotel from April 18-21, bringing together iCRYO's leadership team and franchisees to collaborate on enhancing the franchise model, creating strength in numbers by aligning on the vision, and devising a strategic plan to master the execution. Sponsors for this event include: Theralight, Pulse PEMF, Cryo Built, and NEXT Wellness.

iCRYO is currently on track to have another year of 50%+ of sales growth from the previous year. Key to this strong performance is an effective leadership team, the addition of Medical Ozone Ultraviolet Intravenous Therapy (Ozone UV IV Therapy), NAD+ Intramuscular shots, the Theralight Red Light Bed, upgraded IV & IM formularies, and EmSculpt NEO. iCRYO has also acquired partnerships with 24 Hour Fitness and BTL Industries.

"Over 1/3 of our currently opened locations are on pace to run over a million dollars in total revenue for 2023," said Kyle Jones, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation & Branding Officer of iCRYO. "As communities continue to seek out more holistic wellness options, we're here to make iCRYO's lifestyle-based services accessible to everyone. We look forward to the collaboration, new ideas, and actionable outcomes that result from C.A.M.P. as we continue to aggressively grow our nationwide footprint."

Q1 Signed Franchise Agreements :

Arizona :

Ryan Nielsen and David Halvorsen are on track to open two new locations in the Chandler area.

and Georgia :

Alex and Cissy Prince are both veterans and active members of the Air Force National Guard in Georgia . They are on track to open one location in Marietta , and the other in Roswell .

South Carolina :

Lisa Meiklejohn and David Johnson will be opening a new location in Okatie , South Carolina .

Texas :

Military veterans Steve Giordano & Annette Zamora-Giordano are iCRYO's newest American Hero Franchise Program franchisees. The husband-and-wife duo are on track to open two new locations in Fort Worth and Lewisville , Texas .

Tianci Jones, who served six years in the Navy, will be opening a new location in Burleson , Texas .



Dan Shurtleff and Arseli Loera are also on track to open two locations in Sugarland , Texas .

Brian and Amanda Groover opening two new locations in San Antonio, Texas .

On a mission to elevate the lives of humans around the world through health, iCRYO wellness centers focus on a series of health-related recovery services that target pain management, beauty & anti-aging, athletic recovery, and overall wellness.

Currently, iCRYO has awarded over 250 locations with a plan to build over 1,000 locations in several different countries. To learn more about iCRYO and their franchise opportunity, visit https://icryo.com/start-cryotherapy-franchise-business/.

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for health and wellness nationwide. As one of the leading franchises in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional wellness franchise that offers Cryotherapy, IV Therapy, Bodysculpting, Red Light Therapy and a hybrid of other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for business owners that includes the systems and comprehensive training to provide safe services across the globe. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of their team members and guests while setting the standard in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

