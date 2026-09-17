ICU Medical CFO Sells 6,381 Shares for $1.1 Million

Brian Michael Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer of ICU Medical(NASDAQ:ICUI), sold 6,381 shares of common stock on Sept. 1, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($175); post-transaction value based on Sept. 1, 2026, market close ($170.81).

ICU Medical is a global medical technology leader with approximately 13,000 employees and a market capitalization of $4.3 billion, generating $2.2 billion in TTM revenue. The company maintains a competitive position through its portfolio of proprietary needle-free and disinfection technologies that address critical safety and infection control challenges in clinical settings. ICU Medical demonstrates robust market demand for its specialized infusion therapy and critical care solutions.

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