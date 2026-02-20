ICU Medical Q4, FY25 Revenue Slips; Issues FY26 Earnings View

(RTTNews) - ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI), a medical device company, reported a year-over-year decline in total revenue for both the fourth quarter and full year of 2025. The company also provided guidance for 2026.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, total revenue slipped nearly 14% to $540.40 million from $629.81 million in the prior year.

Net loss narrowed to $15.73 or $0.64 loss per share in Q4, 2025, from $23.83 or $0.97 loss per share in the prior year.

However, on an adjusted basis, the company's net income for the quarter declined to $48.12 million or $1.91 per share from $52.08 million or $2.11 per share in Q4, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA slipped to $98.2 million from $105.5 million in the prior year.

A benefit from the income tax of $2.65 million was reported compared to an income tax provision of $32.05 million in the prior year.

For the full year of 2025, the company moved into the black, reporting net income of $0.73 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with a net loss of $117.69 million, or $4.83 per share, in the prior year.

The firm reported $44.79 million in benefits from the sale of the business in 2025.

Total revenue for the full year 2025 decreased by 48% to $1.23 billion from $2.38 billion in the prior year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, ICU Medical expects net income to be in the range of $26 million to $44 million, with earnings per share to range between $1.03 and $1.74. This compares with net income of $0.73 million, or $0.03 per share, in 2025.

In addition, the firm expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $400 million to $430 million and adjusted per share earnings to be in the range of $7.75 to $8.45.

ICUI has traded between $107.00 and $165.17 over the last 1 year. The stock closed Thursday's trade at $149.74, down 1.25%.

In the overnight market, ICUI is up 0.17% at $150.