19.02.2026 23:40:32

ICU Medical Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI), Thursday reported forth-quarter net loss of $15.7 million, or $0.64 per share, as compared to a net loss of $23.8 million, or $0.97 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter were $1.91 as compared to $2.11 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth-quarter revenue was $540.7 million, as compared to $629.8 million in the same period in the prior year.

Vivek Jain, ICU Medical's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Fourth quarter results were generally in line with our expectations."

For fiscal year 2026 the company estimates net income to be in the range of $26 million to $44 million and net earnings per share estimated to be in the range of $1.03 to $1.74.

For the fiscal year 2026, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $400 million to $430 million, and adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $7.75 to $8.45.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ICU Medical

