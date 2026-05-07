ICU Medical Aktie
WKN: 894139 / ISIN: US44930G1076
|
07.05.2026 23:21:56
ICU Medical Swings To Profit In Q1
(RTTNews) - Thursday, ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $30.1 million, or $1.20 a share, compared with a net loss of $15.5 million, or $0.63 a share, in the prior year.
On an adjusted basis, earnings amounted to $1.97 a share compared to $1.72 a share in the previous year.
Total revenues declined to $530.2 million from last year's $604.7 million, reflecting the IV Solutions divestiture.
Adjusted EBITDA was $98.7 million for the quarter as compared to $99.4 million in the earlier year.
During the after-hours trading, ICUI is climbing 1.37 percent, to $124.75 on the Nasdaq.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ICU Medical
|
06.05.26
|Ausblick: ICU Medical präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
18.02.26
|Ausblick: ICU Medical stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)