ICU Medical Aktie

ICU Medical für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 894139 / ISIN: US44930G1076

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07.05.2026 23:21:56

ICU Medical Swings To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Thursday, ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $30.1 million, or $1.20 a share, compared with a net loss of $15.5 million, or $0.63 a share, in the prior year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings amounted to $1.97 a share compared to $1.72 a share in the previous year.

Total revenues declined to $530.2 million from last year's $604.7 million, reflecting the IV Solutions divestiture.

Adjusted EBITDA was $98.7 million for the quarter as compared to $99.4 million in the earlier year.

During the after-hours trading, ICUI is climbing 1.37 percent, to $124.75 on the Nasdaq.

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