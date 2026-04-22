The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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22.04.2026 10:44:00
I'd Buy More of These 2 Dividend Stocks Before the Market Figures Out What It's Missing
Stocks, like hockey players, can sometimes get thrown in the penalty box. Most of the time, the stocks deserve to be put aside by investors. However, that's not always the case.The market can shun stocks due to a misunderstanding of the surrounding dynamics. It can also penalize some stocks for past issues and fail to focus on future prospects. I think Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) are great examples right now. Here's why I'd buy more of these two dividend stocks before the market figures out what it's missing.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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