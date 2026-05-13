The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
13.05.2026 20:30:00
I'd Buy More of These 2 Space Stocks Before the Market Figures Out What It's Missing
Over the last several years, a lot of the biggest winners in portfolios have been artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Just ask anyone who's owned Nvidia shares, as the stock price has climbed by over 1,000% in the last five years.AI stocks can still lead to windfalls, but over the next decade, the potential to make those kinds of gains can broaden to other opportunities, like with space stocks. That helps investors sidestep being overly concentrated in just one growth sector.While many in the market may think space investing is just a trend, they are missing the long-term potential. That means MDA Space (NYSE: MDALF) and Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG), two companies with extensive operations, are worth looking at now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!