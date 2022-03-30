ID.me Announces Appointment of Anand Mehta as Chief People Officer

Newest C-Suite addition joins to drive continued hiring of elite tech talent while supporting culture of innovation

MCLEAN, Va., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me , the secure digital identity network with more than 81 million members, today announced the appointment of Anand Mehta to Chief People Officer. In his new role, Mehta will be critical in attracting top technical talent amidst a competitive market, while reinforcing and strengthening ID.me's dynamic culture of innovation.

"We are delighted to announce Anand Mehta has joined ID.me as our Chief People Officer," said Blake Hall, ID.me founder and CEO. "Anand excels at attracting and developing elite talent. We are fortunate to have such a talented leader focused on making ID.me a great place to work for high-performers."

Mehta joins ID.me from Compass, a real estate technology company, where as Chief People Officer, he oversaw the company's rapid growth to more than 4,000 employees, while supporting the company's initial public offering in April 2021. Prior, Mehta also held positions of increasing responsibility for more than a decade at Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, including most recently, Head of People and Talent. Mehta attended Yale University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in applied mathematics, and also holds a master's degree in business administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"I'm excited to be joining ID.me's team at an important moment in time." Mehta continued, "Top tech professionals are seeking positions where they can make a meaningful impact in the world. ID.me's mission is to make the internet more trusted and accessible for everyone. This mission and the competitive, diverse, and passionate culture is the perfect pairing for innovation and growth."

The news follows two high-profile executive appointments to the C-Suite, including the addition of Stephen Benedict , who joined from Amazon, to the role of Chief Product Officer and Rajat Bahri as Chief Financial Officer, who joined from Wish. In addition, ID.me ranks in the top third on the Inc 5000 2021 fastest-growing private companies, and is the top-ranked security company in the Mid-Atlantic region.

To learn more about ID.me, visit https://www.id.me/ .

About ID.me

ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. The ID.me secure digital identity network has 81 million members with more than 145,000 new subscribers joining daily, as well as partnerships with 30 states, 10 federal agencies, and more than 500 name-brand retailers. The company provides identity proofing, authentication and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. The company's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me's Identity Gateway also has a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO). ID.me is the only provider with video chat and is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit https://www.ID.me/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idme-announces-appointment-of-anand-mehta-as-chief-people-officer-301513900.html

SOURCE ID.me