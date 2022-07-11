ID.me Announces Milestone: Around 12.5 Million Military Users Have Used ID.me More than 250 Million Times to Access Services

Veterans' Access to Public and Private Sector Benefits Are Streamlined with ID.me While Safeguarding Private, Sensitive Information

MCLEAN, Va., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me , the secure digital identity network, today announced a new milestone of around 12.5 million users from the military community. These users have used ID.me's login, which makes digital identities reusable, 253 million times to access benefits from government, non-profits, and private organizations.

"As a Veteran, I found it shocking that Veterans were often showing their DD-214, and with it their SSN, to a stranger to get military benefits like a free appetizer on Veterans Day," said Blake Hall, an Army Veteran and ID.me's Co-Founder and CEO. "Before ID.me, identity verification for veterans was a fragmented, time-consuming process that increased the risk of identity theft. Today, ID.me improves the customer experience for millions of military family members who wish to access services and benefits while enhancing their privacy, too."

ID.me puts military family members in full control of their information with the ability to seamlessly login to hundreds of organizations, including:

ID.me earned funding from the government to improve privacy and the customer experience for military families in 2013 when the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), an agency of the United States Department of Commerce, awarded ID.me a cooperative agreement to enable "members of the military community and their families, First Responders, and students to access exclusive benefits and services online both securely and efficiently without having to share sensitive information with the brands directly."

Nine years after winning the grant from NIST, ID.me continues to enhance customer experience for members of the military, veterans, and their families.

To learn more, visit https://insights.id.me/article/government/one-login-to-serve-veterans-throughout-their-digital-life-government-non-profits-and-the-private-sector/.

The ID.me secure digital identity network includes partnerships in 30 states, 10 federal agencies, and over 500 name-brand retailers. The company provides identity proofing, authentication and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. The company's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative.

