IDACORP Q1 Net Income Rises, Reaffirms FY26 Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - IDACORP, Inc. (IDA), Thursday announced first-quarter financial results, reporting net income attributable to the company of $68.0 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, compared with $59.6 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, last year.

The increase in net income is primarily driven by higher net income at Idaho Power.

"Strong first quarter results benefited from customer growth and rate changes," said IDACORP President and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Grow. "As expected, those benefits were partially offset by higher O&M expenses and recording fewer tax credits under the company's Idaho regulatory mechanism."

Looking ahead, IDACORP is reaffirming its full-year 2026 earnings guidance in the range of $6.25 to $6.45 per diluted share.

In the pre-market hours, IDA is trading at $147.13, up 2.00 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.