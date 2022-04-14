14.04.2022 20:29:00

IDB Invest Launches $1 Billion Debut Global Benchmark Sustainability Bond

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Invest, rated Aa1/AA+/AAA, raised $1 billion in funding through a 3-year fixed rate benchmark issue. The sustainability bond is IDB Invest's inaugural benchmark issued under its new global debt issuance program.

IDB Invest's $1 billion debut global benchmark sustainability bond proceeds will finance eligible green and social projects to promote private sector development in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The three-year bond pays an annual coupon of 2.625% and priced at mid-swaps plus 32 basis points, 3 bps less than the initial price thoughts (IPT), equivalent to 20.4 basis points above the 3-year U.S. Treasury bond. Bank of Montreal, Citigroup, Daiwa, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs acted as joint bookrunners.

The transaction drew 51 investors across the globe and orders totaling over 1.7 billion, the largest orderbook for an IDB Invest bond to date.

Central banks represented 71%, followed by asset managers (15%), banks (7.0%), and insurance/pension funds (7.0%). The investor base included Americas (37%), Asia (34%) and EMEA (29%).

