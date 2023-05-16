16.05.2023 12:38:52

IDEAYA Announces Amended Clinical Trial Collaboration And Supply Agreements With Pfizer

(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) has amended its clinical trial collaboration and supply agreements with Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to support evaluation of darovasertib and crizotinib combination therapy in the company's planned Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial in metastatic uveal melanoma and to continue support of the company's ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial in MUM.

IDEAYA plans to initiate a potential registration-enabling phase 2/3 clinical trial in the second quarter of 2023. The companies amended the second Pfizer agreement relating to the supply of crizotinib in support of the planned trial. Pursuant to the as-amended agreement, Pfizer will provide IDEAYA with a first defined quantity of crizotinib at no cost to the company, as well as an additional second defined quantity of crizotinib at a lump-sum cost to IDEAYA.

IDEAYA and Pfizer also amended the Pfizer Agreement relating to the supply of crizotinib in support of IDEAYA's ongoing Phase 2 trial evaluating darovasertib in combination with crizotinib in MUM patients. Pfizer will continue to provide IDEAYA with an additional defined quantity of crizotinib at no cost to the company.

IDEAYA is the sponsor of the ongoing darovasertib and crizotinib Phase 2 clinical trial and the planned Phase 2/3 registrational trial, respectively. The companies will jointly own clinical data from the combination studies and will also jointly own inventions.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.mehr Analysen

08.05.23 Pfizer Neutral UBS AG
03.05.23 Pfizer Outperform Credit Suisse Group
02.05.23 Pfizer Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
02.05.23 Pfizer Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.04.23 Pfizer Outperform Credit Suisse Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc Registered Shs 19,20 42,22% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc Registered Shs
Pfizer Inc. 33,95 -0,29% Pfizer Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen fester
Die Märkte Asiens können am Donnerstag Gewinne verzeichnen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen