IDEAYA Biosciences Appoints Darrin Beaupre As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Oncology company IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) announced that Darrin Beaupre has joined the company as its Chief Medical Officer, effective November 21, 2022.

Beaupre's extensive career includes various clinical development and translational research roles in industry, including most recently at BioSplice Therapeutics as Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development in Oncology.

Beaupre previously served as Senior Vice President, Head of Early Oncology Development and Clinical Research at Pfizer, Inc., where he led cross-disciplinary groups including clinical development, clinical pharmacology, translational oncology and clinical operations related study clinicians.

Beaupre also served at Pharmacyclics (Abbvie) as Vice President, Head of Early Development and Immunotherapy, and at Amgen as Medical Director.

He was previously an Assistant Professor at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, and also held various earlier appointments at the University of Miami and the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.