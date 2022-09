IDEAYA Biosciences Drops 10% After Pricing Public Offering Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) are down more than 10% Thursday morning at $11.23.

Wednesday the company priced its public offering of 7,619,048 shares at $10.50 per share.

IDEAYA expects to conclude the offering on September 19 and expects gross proceeds of about $80 million.

IDYA has traded in the range of $10.70-$11.60 in the past 1 year.