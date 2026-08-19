IDEAYA Biosciences Aktie

IDEAYA Biosciences für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PJPB / ISIN: US45166A1025

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19.08.2026 12:41:18

IDEAYA Biosciences Signs Clinical Collaboration With Genentech On Pancreatic Cancer Study

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) announced a clinical collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of IDE892 in combination with GDC-7035 in patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

IDE892 is the company's investigational, potential best-in-class MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor, whereas GDC-7035 is Genentech's KRAS G12D inhibitor.

As per the agreement, Genentech will sponsor the clinical combination study, and IDEAYA will supply IDE892. Also, both companies will each retain all commercial rights to their respective compounds, including as monotherapy and as combination therapies. They will establish a joint governance to oversee the clinical supply collaboration.

The company added that it is evaluating IDE892 in a Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion clinical trial in MTAP-deleted solid tumors and has initiated a Phase 1 combination cohort in NSCLC and other solid tumors with IDE397, its MAT2A inhibitor. It also plans to commence a Phase 1 combination cohort with Roche's RG6505 in MTAP-deleted, RAS-mutant PDAC in the second half of 2026.

In addition to this, the company is also advancing multiple rational combination strategies for the IDE892 program, including with MAT2A inhibitor IDE397, pan-RAS inhibitors, KRAS G12D inhibitors, and IDEAYA's lead CDKN2A compound.

In pre-market hours, IDYA was trading at $37.93 on the Nasdaq.

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