IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Rises 21% On Positive OptimUM-02 Trial Results

(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) shares rose 20.98 percent to $36.90, gaining $6.40 on Monday, after the company reported positive topline results from its Phase 2/3 OptimUM-02 trial evaluating darovasertib in combination with crizotinib for metastatic uveal melanoma.

The stock is currently trading at $36.90, compared to a previous close of $30.50 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $34.92 and has traded in a range of $34.56 to $38.03 during the session, with volume reaching 3.94 million shares versus an average of 935,200 shares.

The company announced that the combination therapy met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in progression free survival, reducing the risk of disease progression by 58 percent compared to standard treatments. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.84 to $39.28.