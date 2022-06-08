|
08.06.2022 12:00:00
IDEAYA Biosciences to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a synthetic lethality focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation at the 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.
2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, June 8 at 11:00am ET
Fireside chat with Yujiro Hata, Chief Executive Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences, hosted by
Maury Raycroft, Ph.D. Equity Research Analyst, Biotechnology
A live audio webcast of the event will be available, as permitted by conference host, at the "Investors/News and Events/Investor Calendar" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events. A replay of available webcasts will be accessible for 30 days following the live event.About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 10, 2022 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Der heimische Leitindex präsentierte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der DAX bewegte sich ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. An den US-Börsen kam es zu Verlusten. Asiens Aktienmärkte gaben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.