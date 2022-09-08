Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022 16:50:00

IDEMIA NATIONAL SECURITY SOLUTIONS ACHIEVES CMMI LEVEL 3 APPRAISAL

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA National Security Solutions (NSS) today announced that it has been appraised at level 3 of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®). The appraisal was performed by ChangeBridge Consulting LLC.

CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance and aligning operations to business goals. At Maturity Level 3, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools and methods. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time.

"Organizations worldwide are harnessing CMMI to elevate their business performance," says Patrick Clancey, NSS President and Chief Executive Officer. "Achieving Maturity Level 3 is the product of constant effort across NSS, demonstrating our ability as a high-performing organization. This accomplishment further illustrates our focus on continuous improvement and the relentless commitment to support our Nation's toughest mission sets."

ABOUT IDEMIA NSS

IDEMIA National Security Solutions (NSS) is the Foreign Ownership, Control, or Influence (FOCI) mitigated IDEMIA affiliate, supporting the national security interests of the United States of America through cutting-edge identity solutions and services. NSS' best-in-class identity solutions are top rated by NIST for speed, accuracy, and reliability. For over 60 years, our extensive hardware, software, and services portfolio has driven consistent results enabling America's defense, intelligence, and homeland security posture. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of IDEMIA, the global leader in identity management and biometrics, the NSS security portfolio is best-in-class and is recognized and top rated by the U.S. National Institute of Technology (NIST) for speed, accuracy, and reliability. For more information, visit https://www.idemia-nss.com, or on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/idemia-nss/

PRESS CONTACT
Leila Fleischman
Leila.Fleischman@idemia-nss.com
+1 571 318 0689

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idemia-national-security-solutions-achieves-cmmi-level-3-appraisal-301620551.html

SOURCE IDEMIA

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- Nachwirkungen der EZB-Leitzinsentscheidung: ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag deutliche zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen