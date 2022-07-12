|
12.07.2022 16:00:00
IDENTIFYSENSORS BIOLOGICS PARTNERS WITH JABIL HEALTHCARE TO MANUFACTURE DIGITAL DIAGNOSTIC PLATFORM
CLEVELAND, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IdentifySensors Biologics, a pathogen-detection platform technology company, has partnered with Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a global manufacturing solutions company, to develop processes for reliable robust manufacturing of portable devices that rapidly detect a wide range of infections at the molecular level with accuracy that is superior to PCR testing.
The small portable devices, branded Check4®, consist of two main parts: 1) a multiple-use electronic reader about the size of a cell phone; and 2) single-use test cartridges that detect as many as four separate infections simultaneously. For example, a single cartridge can detect COVID, Influenza A, Influenza B and RSV – all from a single saliva sample. Results appear in minutes on a user's cell phone, at home or on the go.
The Check4® platform represents a technological breakthrough, which electronically identifies sequence-specific genetic material of target pathogens. The electronic test produces a digital signal that is analyzed in the cloud in less than three minutes. Solid-state, digital selectively deposited electrodes enable almost instantaneous results without laboratory work, chemical reagents or amplification.
Businesses, governments and organizations can remotely monitor individual and group test results in real time for employees, customers and visitors with accuracy superior to the current gold-standard PCR test, but at a materially lower cost. The Check4® test is positioned to replace PCR and antigen tests for symptomatic and asymptomatic screening.
The technology was developed by IdentifySensors Biologics in partnership with Purdue University, which helped commercialize the process. The technology and applications are secured through multiple patents.
"We are very pleased to work with Jabil," said Gregory Hummer, M.D., CEO and cofounder of IdentifySensors. "Jabil has the experience and bandwidth to ensure this testing platform is manufactured efficiently and effectively with the highest quality controls in the industry. They will be a great partner for us."
About IdentifySensors Biologics
IdentifySensors Biologics is a Cleveland-based pathogen-detection platform technology company focused on developing real-time pathogen detection capabilities. The company's technology has expanded into multiple industries and applications, such as diagnostics, food safety & sustainability, environmental monitoring and national security. For more information visit www.identifysensors.com
News Media Contact
Joe Mosbrook
mosbrook@acclaimllc.com
216-375-2141
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/identifysensors-biologics-partners-with-jabil-healthcare-to-manufacture-digital-diagnostic-platform-301584457.html
SOURCE IdentifySensors Biologics
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Jabil Circuit Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
15.03.22
|Ausblick: Jabil Circuit veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
15.12.21
|Ausblick: Jabil Circuit zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
27.09.21
|Ausblick: Jabil Circuit verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.06.21
|Ausblick: Jabil Circuit gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
15.12.20
|Ausblick: Jabil Circuit legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.09.20
|Ausblick: Jabil Circuit präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
18.06.20
|Ausblick: Jabil Circuit zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
16.06.19
|Ausblick: Jabil Circuit präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Jabil Circuit Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Jabil Circuit Inc.
|50,54
|-1,10%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise im Fokus: US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen pendeln letztendlich um die Nulllinie
Anleger in den USA nehmen zur Wochenmitte zum Teil Reißaus. Der heimische Leitindex präsentierte sich am Mittwoch mit Verlusten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die größten Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mehrheitlich unverändert im Vergleich zum Vortag.