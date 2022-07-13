Identiv Names RFID Industry Innovator Manfred Rietzler as Strategic Advisor

Founder of Smartrac Group joins Identiv as strategic advisor, further strengthening Identiv's world-class RFID team

FREMONT, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the addition of Manfred Rietzler as a strategic advisor to work with Identiv's executive leadership team.

Rietzler joins Identiv with an impressive career as an entrepreneur and investor in several groundbreaking fields, including radio frequency identification (RFID), computer vision, robotics, and renewable energies. He is a recognized thought leader in strategic business analysis and planning, business case modeling, product design, and project management in the field of information technology.

In 2001, Rietzler founded the Smartrac Group, a designer, developer, and manufacturer of RFID products (now a part of Avery-Dennison). He served as Smartrac Group's CEO until 2006, focusing on developing RFID-based retail and industrial applications. During his tenure, Smartrac grew into a global leader in the RFID industry, achieving technological milestones in some of the earliest applications for high-frequency (HF) and near field communication (NFC). From 2006 to 2010, Rietzler was Smartrac's CTO, then served as a member of the Supervisory Board of Smartrac Group for several years. In 2011, he founded Intec Solar Ltd., and has since been the chairman of their Boards of Directors. Rietzler created more than 300 patents and patent applications.

"Manfred Rietzler is that rare innovator who sees the convergence of technical capabilities and business opportunities long before others. He's an effective entrepreneur and business architect, able to take engineering insights and build them into industry-leading companies," said Steven Humphreys, Identiv CEO. "We believe Identiv is on a similar path, having developed unique RFID capabilities that align with the needs our customers are just beginning to fully incorporate. Manfred's experience of shepherding innovative businesses along this path, and his deep insights into the technologies themselves, will help us solidify our technology leadership position, align with our customers, and execute along a fast-growth, profitable, defensible, and high ROI business track," added Humphreys.

"Identiv has established a leadership position within the RFID industry with its solutions focused on unique industrial applications that utilize HF/NFC technologies," said Rietzler. "The team is exceptionally talented and has consistently demonstrated its ability to innovate by expanding product offerings while broadening the reach of new solutions for the industrial and IoT markets. I look forward to working with the Identiv team to help them execute on the company's accelerated trajectory."

Rietzler studied at the Technical University Munich and holds a Master in General Electrical Engineering. He is currently based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE". For more information, visit identiv.com .

