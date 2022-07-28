IDEO.org Announces Shauna Carey as CEO and Sets Out New Strategic Priorities

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading, international nonprofit design studio, IDEO.org today announces Shauna Carey as its Chief Executive Officer. A social scientist at heart and a design leader in practice, Carey has worked on programs that advance health equity, criminal justice reform, refugee rights and gender equality.

Janiece Evans-Page, Governance Chair on IDEO.org's Board of Directors and CEO of Tides says:

"Over the last nine years, Shauna has served in a number of leadership roles at IDEO.org from design, and program leadership to strategy, and communications. In her most recent role as Interim CEO, she has done an incredible job of providing continuity and stability for IDEO.org. She has demonstrated the experience and expertise needed to lead IDEO.org into its second decade of design and impact. I and the Board of Directors have full confidence in her vision and leadership."

Stepping into the role, Carey dismantles the common debate in the social sector about whether effort for change should be focused on solving near-term challenges or on creating long-term, systemic change.

"I think that's a false dichotomy, and that it's possible to do both in concert," says Carey. "As CEO, that's what I'm most excited about—designing interventions that both improve people's lives today and pave the way towards more enduring change."

To meet that ambition, Carey revealed that IDEO.org will further invest in evolving and sharing its practices in community co-design, which engages communities as active participants and decision makers in the design process.

"A co-design approach ensures people have authorship over the services, systems, and policies that directly impact them," says Carey. "This is what I believe IDEO.org's next chapter is all about - harnessing the power of design to create systemic change that's rooted in the visions communities have for their own futures."

Founded in 2011, IDEO.org is a nonprofit design studio. Our mission is to design a more just and inclusive world. To do so, we partner with organizations and communities to co-design products and services that improve people's lives and disrupt systems of inequality. From our offices in Nairobi, New York, and San Francisco, we've worked with over 100 organizations in 45 countries to design solutions reaching 68 million people. For more information on the impact of our work, please visit: 10 Year Impact Report.

