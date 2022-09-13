|
13.09.2022 15:22:58
IDEX Announces Acquisition Of Muon Group
(RTTNews) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) has agreed to acquire micro-precision technology manufacturing company Muon B.V. and its subsidiaries for cash consideration of 700 million euros. Based in the Netherlands, Muon manufactures highly precise flow paths in a variety of materials that enable the movement of various liquids and gases in critical applications for medical technologies, semiconductor, food processing, digital printing and filtration. IDEX expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter.
Muon Group is privately held by Rivean Capital, a European mid-market private equity firm, which acquired the company in 2018.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IDEX Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
28.07.22
|IDEX (IEX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
25.07.22
|Ausblick: IDEX veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.07.22
|IDEX downgraded to hold from buy at Stifel Nicolaus (MarketWatch)
|
11.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: IDEX präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)