19.04.2023 22:15:00
IDEX Biometrics 2022 annual report
The board of IDEX Biometrics ASA resolved the substance of the 2022 annual report and annual financial statements on 19 April 2023. The financial statements are consistent with the preliminary 2022 statements published on 22 February 2023. The annual report will be published following technical formatting (tagging) to ESEF machine-readable format of the annual financial statements.
For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com
About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 19 April 2023 at 22:15 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.
