IDEX Biometrics adds another issuer in Turkey as the expansion of biometric payment cards continues

Oslo, Norway – 16 May 2023 – IDEX Biometrics is expanding biometric payment card programs in Turkey with a fourth issuer. This fast growing bank challenger represents a customer portfolio of more than 10 million customers. The biometric payment cards from this issuer are expected to be in consumers’ hands by the first quarter of 2024.

This expansion confirms IDEX Biometrics commitment in Turkey, a highly innovative payments market and a pioneer in contactless payments, with a purchase volume of USD 216 billion.

"As part of our global biometric payment scaling strategy, IDEX Biometrics continues its expansion in Turkey with this additional issuer. By enabling our strong manufacturing partners in Turkey and globally, we are supporting this unpredecent pace of acceleration of the biometric smart card market”, says Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer at IDEX Biometrics.

Source: The Interbank Card Center of Turkey

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186



About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

TRADEMARK STATEMENT

IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act