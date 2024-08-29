IDEX Biometrics – Approved prospectus 29 August 2024

Reference is made to the notices issued by IDEX Biometrics ASA on 28 December 2023 and 15 May 2024, regarding a convertible loan, and a private placement of shares and issuance of warrants in the company, respectively.

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Norwegian: Finanstilsynet) has approved a listing prospectus dated 29 August for the listing of up to 33,333,333 warrant shares in connection with the potential exercise of warrants, and the listing of up to 478,533,333 convertible loan shares in connection with the potential conversion of the convertible loan.

The prospectus is enclosed with this notice. It will also be available in electronic format at https://www.idexbiometrics.com/investors/share-information/prospectuses/. Printed copies of the prospectus may be obtained free of charge at the office of IDEX Biometrics ASA, Dronning Eufemias gate 16, NO-0191 Oslo, Norway, telephone +47 6783 9119 or by e-mail: companysecretary@idexbiometrics.com.

Ræder Bing advokatfirma AS is acting as legal advisor to the company.

For further information, please refer to the prospectus.

Following the publication of the prospectus, 2,904,261 shares issued on 20 August 2024 that were not tradeable, will become tradeable. The company's publicly traded share capital is now NOK 49,443,983.25 divided into 329,626,555 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice

This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 29 August 2024 at 13:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and released in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.

