20.02.2023 12:36:43
IDEX Biometrics ASA – Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter and preliminary annual results for 2022
Oslo, Norway – 20 February 2023 - IDEX Biometrics will publish its interim report for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Wednesday 22 February 2023 at 08:00 CET. The interim report will also be available on the company’s website: www.idexbiometrics.com.
Webcast:
There will be a webcast on Wednesday 22 February 2022 at 13:00 CET.
The link to the webcast will be included in the earnings release. The presentation file will be available at www.idexbiometrics.com when the webcast starts.
A recorded version of the presentation will be available at www.idexbiometrics.com after the presentation has concluded.
For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity to create unmatched convenience and uncompromised security for users. Our solutions are based on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, targeting card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. We partner with leading card manufacturers and other industry experts to bring our solutions to market.
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com
TRADEMARK STATEMENT
IDEX, TrustedBio, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
