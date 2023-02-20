IDEX Biometrics ASA – Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter and preliminary annual results for 2022

Oslo, Norway – 20 February 2023 - IDEX Biometrics will publish its interim report for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Wednesday 22 February 2023 at 08:00 CET. The interim report will also be available on the company’s website: www.idexbiometrics.com.

Webcast:

There will be a webcast on Wednesday 22 February 2022 at 13:00 CET.

The link to the webcast will be included in the earnings release. The presentation file will be available at www.idexbiometrics.com when the webcast starts.

A recorded version of the presentation will be available at www.idexbiometrics.com after the presentation has concluded.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity to create unmatched convenience and uncompromised security for users. Our solutions are based on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, targeting card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. We partner with leading card manufacturers and other industry experts to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com



