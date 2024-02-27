IDEX Biometrics ASA – Invitation to presentation of fourth quarter and preliminary results for 2023

Oslo, Norway – 27 February 2024 - IDEX Biometrics will publish its interim report for the fourth quarter and preliminary results for 2023 on Thursday 29 February at 08:00 CET. The interim report will also be available on the company’s website: www.idexbiometrics.com .

Webcast:

There will be a webcast on Thursday 29 February 2024 at 09:00 CET. The presentation will be held by Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer, and Catharina Ekløf, Chief Commercial Officer. The presentation file will be available at www.idexbiometirics.com , and the webcast presentation can be viewed using the following link:

https://idexbiometrics.videosync.fi/q4-2023/



