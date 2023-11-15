IDEX Biometrics ASA: Private placement of NOK 35 million successfully placed 15 Nov 2023

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Oslo, 15 November 2023. Reference is made to the press release from IDEX Biometrics ASA ("IDEX" or the "Company") published earlier today, 15 November 2023, regarding a contemplated private placement of new shares to raise gross proceeds of up to NOK 35 million (the "Private Placement").

The Private Placement has been successfully placed and will raise gross proceeds to the Company of NOK 35 million, through the issue of 78,651,685 new shares (the "Offer Shares") at a price of NOK 0.4450 per Offer Share (the "Offer Price").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to fund the Company’s commercialization phase, necessary product development and market development expenses, working capital requirements, as well as for other general corporate purposes.

In addition, the Company entered into a non-binding term sheet with a new institutional investor on 6 November 2023 to issue a senior convertible bond of up to NOK 100 million (as previously announced) (the "Convertible Bond").

The Company is also taking further actions to improve efficiencies as the Company progresses to a commercial phase and intends to reduce costs to enable a reduction to a quarterly opex level of approximately USD 4 million. With such cost reductions and the combined proceeds from the contemplated Private Placement and Convertible Bond, the Company expects to be fully funded through 2024.

The Private Placement will be completed in one tranche consisting of 78,651,685 Offer Shares. Due to the final number of Offer Shares placed, the announced potential second tranche of the Private Placement is cancelled.

Notification of allocation and settlement instructions will be communicated to investors on 16 November 2023.

The Offer Shares will be settled with existing and unencumbered shares in the Company that are already listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, pursuant to a share lending agreement entered into between the Company, the Manager (as defined below) and certain existing shareholders (the "Share Lending Agreement"). The share loan will be settled with 78,651,685 new shares in the Company which today have been resolved issued at the Offer Price by the Company's board of directors (the "Board") pursuant to an authorisation granted by the Company’s extraordinary general meeting held on 16 June 2023.

Settlement of the Offer Shares is expected to take place on a delivery versus payment basis on or about 20 November 2023. The Offer Shares will be tradeable from allocation.

Following registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the issue of the Offer Shares in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company's share capital will be NOK 209,493,156 divided into 1,396,621,040 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

The Board has considered the Private Placement in light of the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act, the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, the rules on equal treatment under Oslo Rule Book II for companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Oslo Stock Exchange's Guidelines on the rule of equal treatment, and deems that the proposed Private Placement is in compliance with these requirements. The Board holds the view that it has been in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders to raise equity through a private placement, in view of the current market conditions and the funding alternatives currently available to the Company. By structuring the equity raise as a private placement, the Company has been able to raise equity efficiently, with no discount to the closing price on the Oslo Stock Exchange on 15 November 2023, and at a lower cost and with significantly lower risk than in a rights issue.

The Board has considered whether it is necessary to implement a subsequent offering in order to further justify the different treatment inherent in the Private Placement. The Board noted in this respect (i) that there is no discount to the last trading price (ii) that the dilution of existing shareholders as a result of the Private Placement is limited, and (iii) the costs and resources associated with a subsequent offering (e.g., preparation of a prospectus). On this basis, the Board has concluded not to implement a subsequent offering or "repair issue”.

Primary insiders

The following primary insiders have subscribed for and been allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement, ISIN NO0003070609, at the Offer Price, NOK 0.4450 per share:

•Vince Graziani, CEO, has been allocated 625,280 Offer Shares at the Offer Price

•Lawrence John Ciaccia, Chair, has been allocated 625,280 Offer Shares at the Offer Price

About this notice

This information in this stock exchange announcement is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is published in accordance with section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 15 November 2023 at 22:20 CET on behalf of the Company.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com



Advisors

Arctic Securities AS (the "Manager") acted as sole manager and bookrunner in connection with the Private Placement. Advokatfirmaet Ræder Bing AS acted as legal advisor to the Company. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS acted as legal advisor to the Manager.

For more information, please contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com



Tel: +47 91 80 01 86

