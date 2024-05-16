IDEX Biometrics interim report for the first quarter of 2024

Oslo, Norway – 16 May 2024 - IDEX Biometrics ASA’s interim report for the first quarter of 2024 is attached to this notice (link below) The interim report is also available on the IDEX Biometrics website: www.idexbiometrics.com/investors/interim-results/

A webcast presentation of the interim report will be held by Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer, today at 09:00 CET. The webcast presentation slide deck is attached to this notice (link below).

Last year we focused on laying the foundation for biometric smart cards at scale, advancing our position as a full solution company with the introduction of IDEX Pay and IDEX Access, based on our scalable biometric platform.

This quarter, while we continue to engage with new potential customers, our primary focus has been to support our pipeline of committed customers worldwide as they complete their certifications and prepare for biometric card launches on the IDEX Pay solution. As a result, we saw our first IDEX Pay card launches coming to market, providing customers with highly secure and frictionless payment experiences.

Several of our card manufacturers and partners across the globe are currently in the process of commercializing their biometric solutions.

With IDEX Pay and IDEX Access, we have strong competitive platforms in the market. The increasing need for better security solutions is expected to drive the opportunity for biometric smart cards at scale. IDEX is committed to propelling this market together with our strong card manufacturing partners and by leveraging our implementation programs, reaching various segments of these massive populations in our target markets.

Yesterday, after market close, IDEX successfully conducted a private placement of 33.3 million shares at NOK 1.65 per share, compared to the closing price NOK 1.75 per share. The placement raised gross proceeds of NOK 55 million or USD 5.1 million. The subscribers will in addition receive one warrant at NOK 1.65 per share subscribed to. The board will also propose a subsequent rights offering (repair issue) of up to 8.0 million shares on the same terms as in the private placement.

