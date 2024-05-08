|
IDEX Biometrics is bringing biometric cards to market with large smart card manufacturer in South Asia
Oslo, Norway, 8 May 2024 – IDEX Biometrics and one of the largest smart card manufacturers in South Asia are deploying smart cards across Asia and globally. With over 3 billion cards manufactured to date and a production capacity of 25 million cards monthly, this partner will support IDEX Biometrics continued expansion and growth across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and the USA.
Accredited by Visa, Mastercard and RuPay and with a growing client portfolio of banks, government agencies, telecom companies, transportation authorities, and corporate enterprises, the partner’s strong market position will accelerate go-to-market of biometric payment and access cards. These biometric smart cards, based on IDEX Pay and IDEX Access, are expected to reach the market by the end of 2024.
"This is another testament to IDEX Biometrics strategic focus and expansion in Asia," commented Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer of IDEX Biometrics. "The recognized technology expertise in smart card manufacturing from this innovative partner will further strengthen our positioning and bank reach in South Asia, with a growing market opportunity across both payment and access card solutions."
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com
About this notice
This notice was published by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, on 08 May 2024 at 09:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.
Trademark statement
IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
