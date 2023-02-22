IDEX Biometrics Presentation 22 February 2023

Oslo, Norway – 22 February 2023 - IDEX Biometrics will give a webcast presentation today at 13:00 CET in connection with its interim report for the fourth quarter of 2022. The presentation will be held by Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer. The webcast presentation can be viewed at the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230223_5/

The presentation file is attached to this notice (link below) and is also available on the IDEX Biometrics website: www.idexbiometrics.com/investors ( http://www.idexbiometrics.com/investors )

A recording of the webcast will be available at www.idexbiometrics.com in due course.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

