04.03.2025 08:12:00

IDEX Biometrics receives purchase order for biometric payment cards to Japan

Oslo, Norway - IDEX Biometrics has received a production order from the manufacturing partner Beautiful Card Corporation (BCC). The order has a value of approx. USD 50,000 and is the first of a larger biometric payment card program issued across both Mastercard and Visa for the Japanese market.

"BCC is a clear front-runner, with a commitment to bring biometric smart cards to customers and partners world-wide, for payment and access cards. As IDEX and BCC already have material ready for production, we have been able to respond to our partners’ imminent implementation program", comments Catharina Eklof, Chief Executive Officer at IDEX Biometrics.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, + 47 91800186
Kristian Flaten, CFO, +47 95092322
E-mail:ir@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.
For more information, please visit www.idexbiometrics.com

Trademark Statement
IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

About this notice:
This notice discloses inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was issued by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, on 04 March 2025 at 08:12 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The notice is published in accordance with section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


