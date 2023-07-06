IDEX Biometrics scales distribution of biometric smart cards in Asia with Beautiful Card Corporation

Oslo, Norway, and Taipei, Taiwan 06 July 2023 – IDEX Biometrics is expanding its presence in Asia with Beautiful Card Corporation (BCC), one of the top 10 smart card manufacturers globally. BCC will ramp production of the IDEX Pay Biometric card solution in response to increasing demand from issuers and banks in the region.

With an annual production of 121 million payment cards1, BCC specializes in the manufacturing, personalizing, and packaging of payment and multiple-application cards. As a leading smart card provider, BCC provides eco sustainable card solutions and is certified by VISA, Mastercard and JCB. BCC’s expertise, combined with the IDEX Biometrics cutting-edge hardware and software authentication solutions, will support market acceleration in Asia and around the world.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with IDEX Biometrics, leveraging their leading technology to enhance the consumer reach of biometric smart cards. Through our global client portfolio and ecosystem partners, we aim to deliver a seamless experience that meets the growing demand from consumers,” stated Shellen Hsu, Global Vice President, Sales and Business Development of BCC.

"We are delighted that BCC has selected IDEX Biometrics in support of our expansion in Asia,” said Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer of IDEX Biometrics. "With BCC’s extensive portfolio and expertise in smart card manufacturing, we are excited to advance the scaled adoption of biometric smart cards globally.”

1 Nilson Report, 2021

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About Beautiful Card Corporation

??With 31 years of experience in the smart card industry, BCC is a leading smart card manufacturer globally. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, BCC is a Taiwanese-owned, GSMA SAS-certified, VISA, Mastercard and JCB-certified company with a global strength and local support. Since BCC’s founding, they have been developing new technology in the card industry as well as continuously putting efforts into the innovation and improvement of all sorts of cards. It is an eco-sustainable material provider that has compliance with RoHS, REACH, HF, CP65, ETSI, etc.