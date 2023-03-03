IDEX Biometrics turnkey solution begins volume production with Linxens and Infineon Technologies

Oslo, Norway and Paris, France – 03 March 2023 - IDEX Biometrics turnkey solution for biometric smart cards is ramping into volume production. The solution is based on IDEX Biometrics sensors, paired with Infineon Technologies' latest generation SLC38 secure element chips and the IDEX biometric card operating system.

Linxens has placed a volume production order with Infineon for SLC38 chips including the IDEX card operating system software. Linxens orders totaling 1 million units of the SLC38 secure element, will be assembled into custom EMV modules for the IDEX Biometric Payment turnkey solution manufactured by Linxens to support demand for the complete IDEX biometric reference card solution.

IDEX Biometrics leading biometric technology solution reduces time to market for card manufacturers. Already today, more than 10 card manufacturers worldwide are in progress to commercialize IDEX Biometrics solution in 2023. Beyond Europe and Middle East, banks in Asia Pacific are now lining up to launch biometric payment cards.

Linxens is a global leading technology company, specializing in the manufacture of secure electronic components for smart cards. They provide a complete solution for biometric smart card manufacturers including IDEX TrustedBio sensors, and IDEX card operating system, combined with Linxens BioLAM card inlay, and EMV module including the Infineon SLC38 secure element.

Vince Graziani, Chief Executive Officer of IDEX Biometrics, stated, "We are excited to see that our complete solution for biometric smart cards has reached the commercialization phase. Card manufacturers clearly see the value of having a complete, pre-certified solution offering from industry leaders like Linxens and IDEX Biometrics.”

Cuong H. Duong, President and Chief Executive Officer of Linxens, commented, "We are happy to see this development with IDEX Biometrics moving into production and building momentum with the IDEX Biometrics / Infineon reference solution. Fingerprint biometrics is a strategic investment area for Linxens, representing a key authentication and data security technology solution across payments, access control, healthcare, transportation, and a range of identification uses.”

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity to create unmatched convenience and uncompromised security for users. Our solutions are based on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, targeting card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. We partner with leading card manufacturers and other industry experts to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About Linxens

Linxens is a global leading technology company. With more than 30 years’ experience in the electronics industry, Linxens leverages on the expertise and know-how of its 3000 talents to design and manufacture flexible electronics in reel-to-reel format for smart cards, and RFID antennas.

A specialist in the manufacture of secure electronic components for smart cards, Linxens’ solutions are used worldwide in various applications in markets such as banking, telecoms, government and healthcare, and to ensure access control, asset tracking, authentication and identity.

With production sites and R&D centers in Europe and South-East Asia, Linxens is the partner of choice to accompany clients in developing customized solutions or ensuring large-scale production anywhere in the world, for any market.

For more information, visit www.linxens.com

