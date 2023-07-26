|
26.07.2023 22:43:21
IDEX Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $138.6 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $138.2 million, or $1.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $165.4 million or $2.18 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $846.2 million from $796.1 million last year.
IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $138.6 Mln. vs. $138.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.82 vs. $1.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.11 -Revenue (Q2): $846.2 Mln vs. $796.1 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.84 - $1.89 Full year EPS guidance: $7.90 - $8.00
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IDEX Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
27.07.23
|S&P 500-Papier IDEX-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe IDEX-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
20.07.23
|S&P 500-Papier IDEX-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in IDEX abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
13.07.23
|S&P 500-Papier IDEX-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen IDEX-Investment verdient (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: IDEX präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
05.06.23
|IDEX: Dividend Insights (Benzinga)