IDEX – Disclosure of holding - 16 Nov 2023

This notice is issued by IDEX Biometrics ASA on behalf of the shareholder mentioned below.

IDEX Biometrics ASA disclosed on 15 November 2023 that it had conducted a private placement of 78,651,685 million new shares in IDEX Biometrics. In connection with the private placement, the managers of the private placement, IDEX Biometrics and certain existing shareholders entered into a share lending agreement.

Sundt AS has lent shares in connection with the settlement of the private placement. As a result of the share lending, Sundt AS discloses the following information pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Securities Trading Act Regulations:

On 16 November 2023, following allocation in the private placement, execution of the share loan and the subsequent temporary disposal of 45,000,000 shares in IDEX, Sundt AS’ holdings of shares went from 96,790,756 shares to 61,512,922 shares which represents 4.4% of the share capital based on 1,396,621,040 shares in issue following the private placement.

This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 16 November 2023 at 11:55 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.