IDEX Aktie

IDEX für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 877444 / ISIN: US45167R1041

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29.04.2026 13:32:02

IDEX Q1 Earnings Jump; Raises FY26 Guidance; Stock Surge In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - IDEX Corp. (IEX), a diversified manufacturing company, on Wednesday reported its net income increased in the first quarter of the full year 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to the company surged to $120 million from $95.5 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.61 versus $1.26 last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company increased to $148.6 million from $133 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2 versus $1.75 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $230.4 million from $208 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $886.9 million from $814.3 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, organic sales for the second quarter of 2026 is expected to increase 3% to 4% from the prior year period

For the second quarter, adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to range between $2.07 to $2.12.

For the full year, organic sales is expected to increase 3% to 4% over the prior year, up from previous guidance of 1% to 2%.

Full year 2026 adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to range between $8.35 and $8.55, up from the previous guidance of $8.15 to $8.35.

In the pre-market trading, IDEX is 7.12% higher at $220 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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IDEX Corp. 185,10 0,27% IDEX Corp.

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