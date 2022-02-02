02.02.2022 12:43:19

IDEXX Laboratories Inc Announces Fall In Q4 Profit, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $162.77 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $174.79 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $801.09 million from $720.94 million last year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $162.77 Mln. vs. $174.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.89 vs. $2.01 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.71 -Revenue (Q4): $801.09 Mln vs. $720.94 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IDEXX Laboratoriesmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IDEXX Laboratoriesmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IDEXX Laboratories 465,70 -1,73% IDEXX Laboratories