02.02.2022 12:43:19
IDEXX Laboratories Inc Announces Fall In Q4 Profit, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $162.77 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $174.79 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $801.09 million from $720.94 million last year.
IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $162.77 Mln. vs. $174.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.89 vs. $2.01 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.71 -Revenue (Q4): $801.09 Mln vs. $720.94 Mln last year.
