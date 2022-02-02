IDEXX Laboratories Inc Announces Fall In Q4 Profit, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $162.77 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $174.79 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $801.09 million from $720.94 million last year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $162.77 Mln. vs. $174.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.89 vs. $2.01 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.71 -Revenue (Q4): $801.09 Mln vs. $720.94 Mln last year.