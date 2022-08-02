|
02.08.2022 12:38:27
IDEXX Laboratories Inc Q2 Income Drops, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $131.98 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $202.58 million, or $2.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $860.55 million from $826.14 million last year.
IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $131.98 Mln. vs. $202.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.56 vs. $2.34 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.64 -Revenue (Q2): $860.55 Mln vs. $826.14 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.77 - $8.05 Full year revenue guidance: $3,305 - $3,385 Mln
