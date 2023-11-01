IDEXX Laboratories Inc Q3 Income Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $212.23 million, or $2.53 per share. This compares with $180.94 million, or $2.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $915.53 million from $841.66 million last year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $212.23 Mln. vs. $180.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.53 vs. $2.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.37 -Revenue (Q3): $915.53 Mln vs. $841.66 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.74 - $9.90