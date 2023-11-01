|
01.11.2023 11:45:35
IDEXX Laboratories Inc Q3 Income Climbs, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $212.23 million, or $2.53 per share. This compares with $180.94 million, or $2.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $915.53 million from $841.66 million last year.
IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $212.23 Mln. vs. $180.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.53 vs. $2.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.37 -Revenue (Q3): $915.53 Mln vs. $841.66 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.74 - $9.90
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IDEXX Laboratoriesmehr Nachrichten
|
01.11.23
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
01.11.23
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.23
|Ausblick: IDEXX Laboratories stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
30.10.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel IDEXX Laboratories-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in IDEXX Laboratories von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.23
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.23
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.23
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert IDEXX Laboratories-Aktie: Wäre eine IDEXX Laboratories-Investition von vor 3 Jahren lukrativ gewesen? (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: IDEXX Laboratories verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)