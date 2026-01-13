IDEXX Laboratories Aktie

IDEXX Laboratories für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888210 / ISIN: US45168D1046

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.01.2026 14:50:15

IDEXX Laboratories Promotes Michael Erickson To Succeed Jonathan Mazelsky As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX), a pet healthcare innovator, announced Tuesday the promotion of Michael Erickson to President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 12, 2026. At the same time, President and CEO Jonathan Mazelsky will transition to the role of Executive Chair of the Board of Directors.

Mazelsky has announced his intention to retire from the Company immediately following the Company's annual meeting of shareholders in May 2027, and will work closely with Erickson throughout this extended period to support a seamless transition. Erickson will also join the Board, effective upon his assumption of the role of President and CEO.

Erickson brings nearly two decades of leadership experience and significant healthcare technology and innovation expertise.

Since joining IDEXX in 2011, he has held senior positions across key portions of the Company's business, including diagnostics, software, strategy and corporate accounts, and currently serves as Executive Vice President and General Manager of IDEXX's Global Point of Care Diagnostics and Telemedicine lines of business.

Prior to joining the Company, Erickson advised leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and health service companies as an Associate Principal at McKinsey & Co.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IDEXX Laboratories

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IDEXX Laboratories

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IDEXX Laboratories 616,40 -0,58% IDEXX Laboratories

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Start der Berichtssaison: ATX nach neuen Allzeithochs tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Dienstagshandel in Rot, während der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendiert. Die Wall Street zeigt sich schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Dienstag überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen