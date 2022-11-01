01.11.2022 12:25:48

IDEXX Laboratories Q3 Earnings Rise, Revenue Beats

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX), engaged in pet healthcare business on Tuesday announced improved third-quarter bottomline and higher-than-expected revenue.

Net income available to stockholders was $ 180.94 million or $2.15 per share as compared to $175.24 million or $2.03 per share in the previous period.

Comparable EPS growth was $2.23 in the third quarter versus $1.98 in the previous period, supported by operating margin expansion.

10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report earnings of $2.04 per share. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.

Revenue for the period increased to $841.66 million from $810.42 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report revenues of $830.78 million.

The company has also adjusted the 2022 revenue guidance to the 3.5 percent- 4.5 percent growth range as reported and a narrowed 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent range on organic basis.

The updated EPS outlook of $7.74 - $7.98 reflects consistent operational outlook at midpoint, supported by strong second half comparable operating profit gains.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories are currently trading in pre-market at $360.00, up $0.32 or 0.09 percent from the previous close.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IDEXX Laboratoriesmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IDEXX Laboratoriesmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IDEXX Laboratories 398,35 9,84% IDEXX Laboratories

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Anleger in Asien zeigten sich zurückhaltend
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss einen volatilen Handel doch noch im Plus ab. Der DAX ging dagegen tiefer aus dem Handel. Der US-Aktienmarkt tendiert zur Mitte der Woche niedriger. An Chinas Börsen ging es am Mittwoch erneut bergauf, in Tokio hingegen waren leichte Verluste zu verzeichnen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen