|
01.11.2022 12:25:48
IDEXX Laboratories Q3 Earnings Rise, Revenue Beats
(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX), engaged in pet healthcare business on Tuesday announced improved third-quarter bottomline and higher-than-expected revenue.
Net income available to stockholders was $ 180.94 million or $2.15 per share as compared to $175.24 million or $2.03 per share in the previous period.
Comparable EPS growth was $2.23 in the third quarter versus $1.98 in the previous period, supported by operating margin expansion.
10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report earnings of $2.04 per share. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.
Revenue for the period increased to $841.66 million from $810.42 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.
9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report revenues of $830.78 million.
The company has also adjusted the 2022 revenue guidance to the 3.5 percent- 4.5 percent growth range as reported and a narrowed 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent range on organic basis.
The updated EPS outlook of $7.74 - $7.98 reflects consistent operational outlook at midpoint, supported by strong second half comparable operating profit gains.
Shares of IDEXX Laboratories are currently trading in pre-market at $360.00, up $0.32 or 0.09 percent from the previous close.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IDEXX Laboratoriesmehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.22
|Ausblick: IDEXX Laboratories stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: IDEXX Laboratories veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.09.22
|Should You Buy IDEXX Laboratories Stock At Around $350? (Forbes)
|
02.08.22
|Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
01.08.22
|Ausblick: IDEXX Laboratories stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu IDEXX Laboratoriesmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IDEXX Laboratories
|398,35
|9,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Anleger in Asien zeigten sich zurückhaltend
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss einen volatilen Handel doch noch im Plus ab. Der DAX ging dagegen tiefer aus dem Handel. Der US-Aktienmarkt tendiert zur Mitte der Woche niedriger. An Chinas Börsen ging es am Mittwoch erneut bergauf, in Tokio hingegen waren leichte Verluste zu verzeichnen.