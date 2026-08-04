IDEXX Laboratories Aktie

IDEXX Laboratories für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888210 / ISIN: US45168D1046

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04.08.2026 13:06:05

IDEXX Labs Reports Higher Q2 Profit On Strong Revenue Growth; Lifts FY Earnings Outlook; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX), a developer of veterinary diagnostics, software and water testing solutions, reported higher second-quarter profit, driven by strong revenue growth. The company also narrowed its full-year revenue outlook and lifter EPS guidance.

Net income attributable to stockholders increased to $338.41 million, or $4.27 per share, from $293.99 million, or $3.63 per share a year earlier.

Income from operations climbed to $425.57 million from $373.05 million in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue rose 9.7% to $1.217 billion from $1.109 billion last year.

Looking ahead, IDEXX narrowed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $4.700 billion to $4.745 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $4.675 billion to $4.760 billion.

The company also raised its earnings outlook, now expecting earnings per share of $14.69 to $14.94, compared with its prior guidance of $14.45 to $14.90.

IDEXX shares were up about 3% in pre-market trading after closing at $567.84 on Monday.

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