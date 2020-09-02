Idorsia assigns and transfers agreement with ReveraGen to Santhera

Allschwil, Switzerland – September 2, 2020



Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced the assignment and transfer of the license, collaborative development and commercialization agreement in respect to vamorolone between ReveraGen BioPharma Inc. and Idorsia in its entirety to Santhera Pharmaceuticals, whereby Santhera shall replace Idorsia as party to the ReveraGen agreement.

As part of this transition, Santhera exercises the option to obtain the worldwide rights to vamorolone in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and all other indications from ReveraGen.

In exchange for the assignment and transfer of the agreement, Idorsia will receive 366,667 shares of Santhera and an exchangeable note in the amount of CHF 10 million. Idorsia will further be entitled to development and sales milestones, as well as low single-digit percentage payments on net sales of vamorolone.

Further commentary is available in the announcement from Santhera and ReveraGen on Santhera’s corporate website: www.santhera.com

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into one of Europe’s leading biopharmaceutical companies, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered in Switzerland - a biotech -hub of Europe - Idorsia is specialized in the discovery and development of small molecules, to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team, a fully-functional research center, and a strong balance sheet – the ideal constellation to bringing R&D efforts to business success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 800 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

