10.12.2025 16:58:20
Idorsia Highlights New PRECISION Study Analysis Showing Strong Results For Aprocitentan
(RTTNews) - Idorsia Ltd (IDIA.SW) on Wednesday announced a new analysis from the Phase 3 PRECISION study has been released, showing that aprocitentan can significantly lower blood pressure and reduce albuminuria in patients dealing with chronic kidney disease and confirmed resistant hypertension.
The treatment, which is already on the market as TRYVIO/JERAYGO, was generally well tolerated and didn't raise the risk of hyperkalemia. Clinicians pointed out its impressive antiproteinuric effect showing reductions of up to 60 percent along with notable and sustained improvements in blood pressure.
Idorsia believes these results highlight aprocitentan as an option for patients who have few choices and face high cardiovascular and kidney risks.
