Idorsia issues invitation to the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Allschwil, Switzerland – May 23, 2024



Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today issued the invitation to the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders on behalf of the Board of Directors. The meeting to approve the Annual Report of the year ending December 31, 2023, will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 09.00 CEST at the Congress Center, Messe Basel, Switzerland.

Notes to Shareholders

The invitation was published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (Schweizerisches Handelsamtsblatt) today and will be distributed to Shareholders by post. It is also available, together with the company’s Annual Report, consisting of the Business Report, Governance Report, Compensation Report, Financial Report, and for the first time, Sustainability Report, at www.idorsia.com/agm.

In order to attend and vote at the AGM, shareholders must be registered in the company's shareholder register by June 4, 2024, 17:00 CEST, at the latest.

Notes to the editor

Agenda for the AGM 2024

1. Annual reporting 2023

1.1 Vote on Annual Report 2023, Consolidated Financial Statements 2023,

and Statutory Financial Statements 2023

1.2 Consultative vote on the Compensation Report 2023

1.3 Consultative vote on the Sustainability Report 2023

2. Appropriation of available earnings

3. Discharge of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee

4. Amendments to the Articles of Association regarding share capital

4.1 Increase of conditional share capital

4.2 Deletion of Article 3C

5. Board elections

5.1 (Re-)election of members of the Board of Directors

5.2 Election of the Chair of the Board of Directors

5.3 Re-election of members of the Nominating, Governance & Compensation Committee

6. Vote on Board compensation and Executive Committee compensation

6.1 Approval of Board compensation (Non-Executive Directors) for the

2024–2025 term of office

6.2 Approval of Executive Committee compensation for 2025

7. Re-election of the Independent Proxy

8. Election of the statutory auditors

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more – We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech-hub – Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 25-year heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe and North America – the ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 750 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

For further information, please contact

Andrew C. Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

investor.relations@idorsia.com

media.relations@idorsia.com

www.idorsia.com

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

