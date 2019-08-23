IDrive Online Backup Releases IDrive Face, Enabling Developers and Businesses to Build Facial Recognition Apps

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Online Backup has officially released IDrive Face , enabling businesses and developers to build face recognition apps and integrate face recognition into their software products.

IDrive Face offers ready-to-use APIs for quick deployment of powerful facial recognition features in applications along with unlimited storage of metadata and unlimited image analyzing.

Using complex algorithms that detect and analyze faces with high accuracy, IDrive Face uses the latest biometric technology for the fastest possible facial recognition within images, giving users the ability to include one or all of the following face recognition features in their apps:

Face Detection - Detect, analyze, and identify one or multiple faces in images





Detect, analyze, and identify one or multiple faces in images Face Comparison - Compare a face in an image with multiple matches and evaluate similarity





Compare a face in an image with multiple matches and evaluate similarity Face Verification - Perform a one-to-one face match comparison to verify the identity of faces





Perform a one-to-one face match comparison to verify the identity of faces Gender and Age Detection - classify whether a face belongs to a child, adult, or senior. Or identify the perceived gender identity of a face based on features





classify whether a face belongs to a child, adult, or senior. Or identify the perceived gender identity of a face based on features Emotion Recognition - Identify a range of emotions including happiness, sadness, anger, etc., based on facial expression



IDrive Face ensures the security of user data with end-to-end SSL encryption for all API requests. Additionally, all API transactions require an API-Key authorization. This API- Key is user-generated using AES-256 encryption, and users can generate a new API Key any time via the IDrive Face web console.

IDrive Face is being offered at three different plan levels:

The Developer Plan costs $49.50/month + $.0001 per transaction. This includes 75 transactions per minute, unlimited storage, and a 14 day free trial.

The Business Plan costs $124.50/month + $.0001 per transaction, and includes 500 transactions per minute, unlimited storage, and a 14 day free trial.

The Enterprise Plan gives users unlimited transactions per minute, unlimited storage, a 14 day free trial, and also offers API Integration services.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive ®, RemotePC ™ and IBackup . The company's services help over 3 million customers back up over 100 Petabytes of data.

