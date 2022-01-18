IDX Achieves Record, Managing Nearly 1,000 Data Breach Responses for Enterprises; IDX Privacy Platform Recognized in Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ID Experts Holdings, Inc. ("IDX"), the leading privacy platform and data breach services provider, released its year-in-review achievements, milestones, and accolades for 2021.

"As another year comes to a close, I'm proud of the IDX team's accomplishments and the accolades we've received this year. We continued to adapt to the ever-changing privacy threat landscape faced by enterprises, and serve our customers with our trusted, highly-secure IDX platform, combined with the highest level of service, through another unprecedented year of the pandemic," said IDX's President and CEO Tom Kelly. "Our company purpose is to support enterprises in reducing their digital privacy risks with our award-winning software platform and breach response services team."

Key 2021 Accomplishments & Results:

Managed nearly 1,000 data breach response efforts for enterprise clients and partners, growing over 25 percent from 2020.

Entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ZeroFox, Inc. (" ZeroFox "), an enterprise software-as-a-service (Saas) leader in external cybersecurity, and L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LNFA) (" LNFA "), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, that will result in ZeroFox becoming a publicly-traded company (the " Business Combination ").

"), an enterprise software-as-a-service (Saas) leader in external cybersecurity, and L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LNFA) (" "), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, that will result in ZeroFox becoming a publicly-traded company (the " "). Secured partnership with the high-profile insurance firm Risk Strategies as the preferred privacy and security provider for their customers, among numerous new employee benefit broker relationships.

Expanded capabilities on the IDX Privacy Platform by adding a military-grade password manager integrated with a service for checking passwords for compromise on the dark web.

Awards and Accolades:

Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards distinguished IDX Privacy with Honorable Mention in Apps Category.

IDX recognized as Editor's Choice for Privacy Management Software in Global InfoSec Awards.

IDX Post Breach Care awarded Gold Stevie Award.

IDX Privacy wins at Fortress Cyber Awards.

Looking toward 2022, IDX will continue to serve its commercial and government customers with its award-winning IDX Privacy Platform and data breach response services, helping them manage digital privacy risks in an environment of growing cyber threats.

About IDX

IDX is the only privacy company built for agility in the digital age. Thousands of organizations trust their privacy platform to empower consumers to take back control of their privacy with their identity and privacy protection products. As the nation's largest provider of data breach response services, IDX is trusted by government and enterprise customers, as well as employee benefits and strategic partners, to protect more than 40 million consumers. Visit www.idx.us for more information.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox, the leader in external cybersecurity, provides enterprises external threat intelligence and protection to disrupt threats to brands, people, assets and data across the public attack surface in one, comprehensive platform. With complete global coverage across the surface, deep and dark web and an artificial intelligence-based analysis engine, the ZeroFox Platform identifies and remediates targeted phishing attacks, credential compromise, data exfiltration, brand hijacking, executive and location threats and more. The patented ZeroFox Platform technology processes and protects millions of posts, messages and accounts daily across the social and digital landscape, spanning LinkedIn, Facebook, Slack, Instagram, Pastebin, YouTube, mobile app stores, domains, cloud-based email and more. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

About L&F Acquisition Corp.

L&F Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, with the intent to concentrate on identifying technology and services businesses in the Governance, Risk, Compliance and Legal ("GRCL") sector. L&F Acquisition Corp. is sponsored by JAR Sponsor, LLC, a newly organized special purpose vehicle under the common control of entities affiliated with Chairman Jeffrey C. Hammes, CEO Adam Gerchen, and Victory Park Capital. Visit www.lfacquisitioncorp.com for more information.

